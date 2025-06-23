Kapil Sharma's overall fee for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show might shock you | Deets Inside Kapil Sharma started the third season of his Netflix show with Salman Khan being the guest on the first episode. This season is also special because the OG judge Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on the show.

Kapil Sharma is one such Indian comedian whose journey to success has been witnessed by both millennials and Gen Z. The Punjabi singer, actor and producer started his career with the comedy show 'Hasde Hasande Raho' on MH One. However, he gained recognition with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. And finally became a household name when his show Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors channel. Now, the comedian has moved to OTT and has been making waves with his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. But do you know how much the comedian charges for one episode?

Kapil Sharma's fee for three seasons

According to multiple media reports, Kapil Sharma gets paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore each episode for the show since Season 1. He made an incredible Rs 65 crore from the first season, which ran for 13 episodes and concluded on June 22, 2024. The second season, which started from September 21 to December 14, 2024, had 13 episodes and the same revenue. It is anticipated that the number of episodes will remain constant once Season 3 begins. If that's the case, Kapil would make a further Rs 65 crore, making his total profits from this Netflix series nearly Rs 200 crore! Yes! The comedian is getting paid an astounding amount of Rs 195 crore for all three seasons.

About the third season

Kapil Sharma started the third season of his Netflix show with Salman Khan being the guest on the first episode. This season is also special because the OG judge Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on the show, along with Archana Puran Singh. Along with them, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and fan-favourite Kiku Sharda are back for season 3. The Great Indian Kapil Show 3's first episode premiered on June 21.

