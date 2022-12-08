Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to have India premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Kapil Sharma's Zwigato

The world of entertainment is truly a volatile place. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known for serving a healthy dose of laughter to the audience on television, is all set to take his film 'Zwigato' to one of the prestigious film festivals of India - the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) for its 27th edition.

The Kapil Sharma-starrer has earlier been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings will happen on December 10 and December 13, 2022.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma in the lead role of a food delivery partner, who struggles in the world of ratings and algorithms courtesy the digital revolution.

Actress Shahana Goswami of 'Rock On!!' fame plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. The film presents the story of the relentless struggle of life, but also has their shared moments of joy. The film is set in Bhubaneswar and captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts.

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala is set to be held from December 9 to December 16 at Trivandrum, Kerala. 'Zwigato', presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, has been penned by Nandita Das herself.

Latest Entertainment News