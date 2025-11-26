Kapil Sharma breaks silence on Canada cafe attacks, says 'saw bigger opening after gunfires' | Watch Kapil Sharma has finally broken his silence on the recent cafe attacks in Canada. He revealed how he witnesses “a bigger crowd opening" after every shooting incident.

Kapil Sharma has finally reacted to the multiple attacks on his Kap's Cafe in Canada. The comedian-actor, who was at a press event for his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, spoke about the three firing incidents that took place in a span of four months.

Kapil maintained his poise and calm while speaking about the firing incidents. He also shared an update on the legalities involved in the matter. The comedian even playfully revealed that his cafe sees a bigger opening after every firing incident.

Kapil Sharma reacts to the Canada cafe attack

Kapil Sharma spoke about the three shooting incidents that took place at his Kap's Cafe in Canada. He said, "These incidents happened in Canada, in Vancouver. I think there were three shootings there... I think the police don't have the power to control things. But after that, when our case happened, it went to the federal court... There was a discussion in the Canadian Parliament... I received calls from many people saying that all this was already going on there, but after the shooting at my cafe became news, the police are taking steps to significantly improve the law and order situation... I never feel like this in Mumbai or in my country. There's no one like our Mumbai Police... After all the gunfire there, we saw a bigger opening in our cafe... If God is with you, everything is fine..." Take a look:

Kapil Sharma remembers Dharmendra

Kapil Sharma was extremely close to Dharmendra. Fondly recalling him on the stage, the comedian revealed that losing the veteran actor felt like he was losing his father for the second time. "Everyone is feeling like they've lost a family member after Dharamji passed. Because when I lost my father, I was 22. When it was my age to learn from my father, he passed away. I didn't spend much time with him. But when I came to Mumbai, and we were about to start our show, no one knew what it was. The production house and the channel were trying to decide which celebrity to invite, and no one was willing to come. I met Dharam Paji for the first time on a flight to Toronto. And on that flight, we became close... I thought I should go and see Dharam Paji once... At that time, one of his films was being released, and he was busy. Yet, he told his team that this is my son, and arrange a date for him... I wrote yesterday as well. It was like losing my father for the second time," he said.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was attacked thrice this year - in July, August and in October.

