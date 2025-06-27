Kannappa X review: Here's what people have to say about Vishnu Manchu's action drama Read what social media users have to say about Vishnu Manchu-Prabhas starrer 'Kannappa'. The action drama film hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated film of Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu 'Kannappa' hit the screens worldwide on June 27, 2025. The action fantasy drama film features South superstar Mohanlal, pan-India actor Prabhas, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The Telugu-language film tells the story of an atheist hunter named Kannappa (played by Vishnu Manchu) who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Let's see what X users have to say about 'Kannappa.

Kannappa X review

Netizens who have watched this mythological drama have expressed their thoughts on the internet. The film has been getting mixed reactions from the audience. Taking to the X handle, one user wrote, "What a wonderful movie! Vishnu Anna's acting was on another level. It's been a long time since we've seen such a beautiful film."

Another user praised the performance of Baahubali fame Prabhas and wrote, "The only king of Indian cinema who deserves this entry and who can get this aura."

However, some users pointed out some flaws in the film and called it a decent watch. "#KannappaMovie failed to reach expectations but remained as a decent watch to families for weekend. Negatives mainly Mid-range VFX in some portions, Weak first half but dragged to a average film by climax #Prabhas‌ & #VishnuManchu rating:2.25/5," the tweet reads.

On the work front, Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the comedy drama thriller 'Ginna' alongside Payal Rajput in the lead roles. On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in Tharun Moorthy's directorial 'Thudarum' co-starring Shobana and Prakash Varma in key roles. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who played the role of Lord Shiva in the film, was last seen in 'Kesari: Chapter 2 ' alongside Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

