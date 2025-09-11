Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi to receive Karnataka Ratna posthumously Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi will be posthumously honoured with the prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award.

New Delhi:

In a significant decision, the Karnataka state cabinet has announced that the prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award will be conferred posthumously on legendary actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi. Moreover, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil stated that a resolution was voted to write to the Centre requesting that Rashtra Kavi (poet) Kuvempu be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

According to the minister, the cabinet also agreed to hold a special cabinet meeting on September 16 to discuss the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which involves the purchase of 75,000 acres of land.

Saroja Devi's notable films

For the unversed, B Saroja Devi featured in 200 Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films over a span of seven decades. Her notable works include 'Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham', 'Beti Bete', 'Nadodi Mannan' and others. Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Mysore, the legendary actress made her acting debut at the age of 17 in the 1955 film 'Mahakavi Kalidasa'.

About Vishnuvardhan's known films

Legendary actor Vishnuvardhan has worked in more than 200 films in his acting career. His known films include 'Aapthamitra', 'Suprabhata', 'Sahasa Simha', and 'Yajamana'. According to details available on IMDb, Vishnuvardhan's father was a famous artist and script writer for films.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Karishma Sharma suffers multiple injuries after train mishap in Mumbai