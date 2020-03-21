Kanika Kapoor on treatment at Lucknow hospital: 'They are behaving as if I am a criminal'

Kanika Kapoor complains about hospital conditions in an interview

Kanika Kapoor is the first celebrity in India to be tested COVID-19 positive. The singer who flew down to Mumbai from UK around 10 days ago went to Lucknow and attended events and parties. Kanika is now being treated for coronavirus in King George's Medical University Hospital, Lucknow. In an interview with TOI, Kanika talked about the facilities at the Lucknow hospital. She said she was given only two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. The singer added she is allergic to some food items hence she can't eat anything that she's given.

“I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said. Sonam Kapoor comes out in support of Kanika Kapoor, gets trolled instead



The singer said she is being ill-treated as if she has committed a crime. She added that the room was dusty and full of mosquitoes. "I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” Kanika said.

#KanikaKapoor leaves for quarantine after being infected with COVID-19.



Kanika even responded to the FIR that has been filed against her by Chief Medical Officer on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Government. “When I asked the doctor attending to me to have the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me,” she added. FIR lodged against Kanika Kapoor for putting public at risk



The Baby Doll singer is under severe criticism for not undergoing self-quarantine and potentially exposing others to the fatal disease.