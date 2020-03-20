Exclusive video of Kanika Kapoor performing at party hosted in Lucknow. Singer tests positive for COVID-19

Exclusive video of Kanika Kapoor at the party in Lucknow

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer who flew down to Lucknow from London around 10 days ago even attended a party. Several political figures such as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada were present at the party. Now, here's an exclusive video of Kanika singing at the party hosted in Lucknow.



Besides top politicians, bureaucrats and socialites were present at the party. The party was hosted by BSP leader Ahmed Dampi at his residence at Dalibaag. As many as 180 guests were reportedly present at the lavish party.



Lucknow has gone into a lockdown after she tested positive for coronavirus. Kanika. As per the latest orders of the Lucknow DM, all hotels, restaurants, cafe, and other eateries in the city will remain shut till March 31 as the contact tracing in the city goes into overdrive.

Meanwhile, while Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh are under self-quarantine. Jitin Prasada has isolated himself at his ancestral house. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said he was sitting next to Dushyant Singh when he attended the Parliament. Hence, he has also decided to self-quarantine.

Reportedly, the singer didn't reveal her travel history. In her social media statement, Kanika gave detail about her condition and said she was screened at the airport. However, the singer didn't address the unconfirmed travel history reports.

In her Instagram post, Kanika wrote, ''Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK''



