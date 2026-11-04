Kanika Kapoor confirms separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after 4 years of marriage, requests privacy

Renowned playback singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed her separation from husband, Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. On Tuesday evening, the singer shared an official statement on her Instagram account, confirming that the couple have decided to go their separate ways after "much thought and consideration".

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor got married to businessman Gautam Hathiramani on May 20, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in London.

Kanika Kapoor confirms separation from husband after 4 years of marriage

In her statement, Kanika wrote, "After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : KANIKA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kanika Kapoor's Instagram story.

The singer didn't disclose the reason behind her separation. However, she also requested privacy as they move forward with their lives. "I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward Love, Kanika (sic)," she added.

More about Kanika Kapoor

For those who may not know, Kanika was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok. The couple tied the knot in 1998, when Kanika was just 18 years old, and later moved to London. They have three children together: daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. However, their marriage ended in 2012, after which Kanika returned to India to focus on her singing career.

The 48-year-old singer is known for her distinctive voice and popular Bollywood tracks. She also enjoys a strong social media following, with 12.9 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Kanika Kapoor famous songs

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with Baby Doll from the 2014 film Ragini MMS 2, which she sang in collaboration with the popular music composer duo Meet Bros. She has worked with the duo on several hit tracks, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Nachan Farrate, Neendein Khul Jaati Hain, Luv Letter, Shake Karaan, Nachdi Firaangi, Thade Rahiyo, Sui Ve Sui and Love In Vietnam.

Some of her other popular songs include Desi Look from the film Ek Paheli Leela, Lovely from Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year, Jugni Ji from Badal and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.

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