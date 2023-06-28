Kanhaiya Lal murder case: A film to be made on Udaipur's famous incident? Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Film on Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Kanhaiya Lal murder case: On June 28, last year, a horrific incident sent shockwaves across the nation - wherein two men posing as customers entered a talior's shop and beheaded him at his own shop in broad daylight in Udaipur. According to the latest updates, a film, based on the famous Kanhaiya Murder case in Udaipur is likely to be made, as the makers are currently in talks with the family members of the deceased.

About Kanhaiya Lal case:

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country. Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash said that a few days ago he had received a call from Mumbai's company named Jani Firefox, and he spoke to director Amit Jani, he said that they are going to make a film on your father i.e. on Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

On June 28, which marks Kanhaiya Lal's first death anniversary, director Amit Jani might be arriving in Udaipur, and then further discussions will be done about the film and other things related to it, he said. Yash said that the film could be named as 'Udaipur Files,' I talked to my family about making this film, after which all the family members agreed. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

ALSO READ: Amid heavy trolling, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia defends his ex-wife Kusha Kapila: 'It was painful...'

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News