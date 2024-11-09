Kangana Ranaut's grandmother, Indira Thakur, dies from brain stroke, actress remembers her with old pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's maternal grandmother died on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shared the news of her maternal grandmother, Indira Thakur's demise on her Instagram handle. Along with the news of her death, Kangana also shared several pictures and notes, remembering her. In the first picture, Kangana is seen sitting next to her grandmother as they shared a laugh. She wrote in Hindi, ''Kal raat meri naaniji Indrani Thakur ji ka dehanth hua. Sara parivaar shokh mein hain. Kripaya unke liye prarthana kare.''

In the next picture, Kangana wrote, ''My nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children. Nana ji had limited resources yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a career of their own, even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children including women had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers.''

Kangana says she is similar to her maternal grandmother

In the third picture, the actress claimed that she is very similar to her grandmother, who was a 'very rare mountain woman'. ''We owe so much to our nani ji, my nani ji was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman. I got her height and her health and metabolism. My nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself,'' she wrote.

The last picture shared by Kangana features herself sitting next to her grandmother in bed. ''Few days ago, she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke. This made her bedridden, and it was beyond painful to her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered,'' Kangana wrote.

