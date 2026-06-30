Kangana Ranaut wraps up Queen 2 shooting, gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from Vikas Bahl's film

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut has been in the spotlight regarding her recently released film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which did not perform very well at the box office. Amidst this, a new update has emerged regarding her upcoming film, Queen 2. Reports indicate that Kangana has wrapped up shooting for Queen 2, the highly anticipated sequel to her acclaimed film Queen, released in 2014.

Kangana shares update on social media

The actor-filmmaker shared this information via her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo celebrating the completion of the shoot alongside the cast and crew. Ranaut was seen with the film's team in the picture. With the shoot concluded, the project has now entered the post-production stage. Her caption read, 'And its a wrap. Waoo, what a wonderful experience.'

When was Queen released?

The makers have not yet announced an official release date for the film. Queen 2 marks the return of Kangana Ranaut's iconic character, Rani. Audiences had showered immense love on the original film, Queen. Released in 2014 and directed by Vikas Bahl, the original Queen garnered significant critical acclaim.

What is the film's story?

In the film, Kangana Ranaut played the character of Rani Mehra, who was a young woman from Delhi who had always lived a sheltered life within the confines of her home. When her fiance (Rajkummar Rao) calls off the wedding, she embarks on a honeymoon trip all by herself. During her journey across Europe, Rani's confidence grows; she embraces freedom and discovers a new side of herself.

The film was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

Queen box office collection and awards

Queen was a low-budget movie that was made for approximately Rs 20-23 crore and became one of the top sleeper hits of 2014. After its lackluster start, the movie had an outstanding rise to success owing to good word of mouth and collected close to Rs 61 crore at the box office in India and almost Rs 97 crore internationally.

Queen received widespread acclaim from critics for its novel storyline and an award-winning performance by Kangana Ranaut. The movie went on to clinch many awards including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actress (Kangana Ranaut), and numerous Filmfare Awards among others.

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