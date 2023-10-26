'Script ready': Kangana Ranaut after praying at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut in Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut in Ayodhya: A day ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'Tejas', Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya and paid a visit to the under-construction Ram Mandir (Temple) to seek blessings. While talking to reporters, the actress revealed that she has a script ready on Ayodhya.

"Finally the Ram Lalla temple has been built. This is a centuries-long struggle by Hindus and our generation is able to see this day. I have written a script on Ayodhya and also did research...This is a 600-year-long struggle and this day is becoming possible due to the Modi Government and CM Yogi Adityanath...This will be the biggest pilgrimage site for Hindus like the Vatican is for Christians...This will be a grand symbol of the country and Sanatan culture before the world...Ram Mandir also plays a significant role in our film Tejas", Kangana Ranaut later told reporters.

"I am blessed by Shri Hari Vishnu, I am his devotee and today I have been blessed by him so much that I got to see the birthplace of Shri Hari Vishnu, the most revered incarnation, great archer, stunning warrior, ascetic king, Mariadapurushottam Shri Ram. Ramjanmabhoomi has a special role in my film Tejas, so I felt like seeing Ram Lalla, blessed be my Ram", Kangana posted on social media, along with her pictures.

Tejas to Hit Silver Screens on Oct 27

'Tejas' is set to hit the silver screens on October 27. The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date and teaser of the film on its official page on X. According to the makers, 'Tejas' revolves around Ranaut’s Tejas Gill, who aims “to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way”. The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 20.

