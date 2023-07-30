Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar yet again; says success must be earned not bought

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar

After advising Ranveer Singh to not get influenced by Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar yet again. On Sunday, she shared a reel video wherein the filmmaker can be heard saying that he can buy PR to make a flop film hit. Soon after the video, Ranaut shared a note saying success should be earned and not bought.

Taking it to Instagram, she wrote, "If you claim that you can buy success, top ranking and desirable perception with money then what about those who really slog, struggle, and crave their craft with the chisel of hardships, those who are really truly deserving but will always come second to the paid mediocrity? Success must be earned not bought! We must up the standards of art/craft and success that's the only way we can grow as an industry. It's not a crime to be mediocre but it is a heinous crime of enormous proportion to sell mediocrity as pure and only genius."

She captioned the post, "It’s not a crime to do atrocious work but to warp people’s perception to think of worse as best and best as worse is demonic, evil and malicious…The Hindi film industry is like a sinking ship we need to look deep within and see what is causing holes in our own ship …Hope better sense prevails it’s never too late to do the right thing."

Take a look:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut shared a reel video wherein Karan Johar, in an interactive interview, opened up about how PR works. In the video, he said he can use PR to make a flop film hit and a hit film flop.

Watch the video here:

After the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranaut also took to her Instagram stories and asked Ranveer Singh to not ruin Indian culture. Tagging Singh, she said he should not get influenced by Karan Johar and stop wearing such clothes.

