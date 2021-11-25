Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel over remarks on Sikhs, to appear on Dec 6

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AJINKYAHN Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel

Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday. The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. Police on Tuesday had registered an FIR against the actress for the same.

According to the official, the complainant in the case is Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC delegation that submitted the complaint on Monday.

In a statement, Sandhu accused the actor of making derogatory remarks against his community in a post on Instagram.

After submitting the complaint, the DSGMC delegation, led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who is also president of the organisation, had met the Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top officials of the Mumbai police and demanded action against Ranaut.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a "Khalistani" movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as "Khalistani terrorists".

She also made references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, it said.

In the post, the actor has used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh community, according to the complaint.

"This act on her part is most degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community settled all over the world," it added.