Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for using her film roles against her protest remarks: 'Don't mislead the youth…'

New Delhi:

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been in the news lately because of her comments. Recently, Kangana shared a post expressing her objection to the CJP protest, which sparked controversy. Following this, she faced online backlash, with social media users targeting her by sharing clips from the roles she has played in her films.

Kangana has now responded to the criticism with another post. In the post shared on her Instagram Story, she highlighted the difference between reel and real life, saying that people are wrongly comparing the characters she has played on screen with the behaviour of young people in real life. She also urged people not to mislead the youth.

Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for comparing her film roles against her remarks

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Instagram Story along with an old video of a speech she delivered in Parliament. She had made the speech after being elected as the MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and entering the Lok Sabha. At the time, she had strongly objected to political opponents circulating pictures from her films.

In her post, Kangana wrote, "You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high-profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners, security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing (sic)."

(Image Source : IG: KANGANA RANAUT)Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut's IG story.

She further added, "Don’t mislead the youth; it’s not the same thing. Today you mislead other children; tomorrow it will be yours (sic)."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had earlier commented on videos from the Jantar Mantar protest, describing the protesters as a display of "filth, garbage and ugliness." Her remarks sparked criticism online, with social media users started sharing video clips from her films and other appearances.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manoj Tapadia's directorial Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released on June 12, 2026. The film also stars Girija Oak and Smita Tambe in key roles. She will next be seen in Queen 2. Earlier in May, reports emerged that she had wrapped up shooting for Queen 2, the sequel to her highly acclaimed 2014 film Queen.

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