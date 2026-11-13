Kangana Ranaut is 'scared and excited' as her horror film Scary Picture gets official announcement

Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the horror genre with her next film, Scary Picture. The project will be produced by Rana Daggubati and directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, who is known for his unconventional storytelling. After an announcement at HorrorCon India 2026, the official update was made on Friday, November 13.

Kangana Ranaut's horror film officially launched

Rana Daggubati, on social media, officially announced Scary Picture, to be led by Kangana Ranaut. "A new nightmare is about to unfold. Dr. D. Ramanaidu presents SCARY PICTURE, starring Kangana Ranaut. A Flying Frogs Production," he wrote. Kangana reshared the post and wrote, "Scared but excited". Take a look:

Earlier this month, Rana announced the project during HorrorCon India 2026, where the film's title was revealed for the first time. A video from the announcement shows him on stage as a glimpse of Scary Picture appears on the screen. Kangana later reposted a clip in which Rana spoke about the film. While her casting has been confirmed through the post, Rana's production house has not yet made an official announcement.

Scary Picture marks Ravi Babu's Hindi film debut

At HorrorCon, Rana spoke about the project and confirmed that it would be a horror film directed by his friend Ravi Babu. He said, "It is a horror film. It is being directed by Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He has made several horror films in Telugu, and this will be his first Hindi feature film. The film's title is being announced here for the very first time. We hadn't shared this with any Hindi-language press outlets until now; this is the first time we are revealing this information publicly."

Ravi Babu has built a reputation for experimenting with unusual concepts and stories. His films often take an unconventional route, setting them apart from mainstream Telugu cinema. While not all of his projects have performed well at the box office, his distinct filmmaking style has drawn attention.

In 2023, he directed Adhugo, a film featuring a piglet in the lead role. The project was reminiscent of the Hollywood film Babe. This year, he directed Razor. The filmmaker has rarely worked with mainstream stars, making Scary Picture an interesting addition to his filmography. It will also mark his first Hindi feature film.

As for Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP has acted in two horror films, including Raaz 2 and Chandramukhi 2. She was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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