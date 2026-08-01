Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan, asks him to 'stop adding fuel to the fire'; mentions Saba Azad

New Delhi:

The exchange between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has once again returned to the spotlight. A day after Hrithik responded to a viral social media post claiming that 'the world owes him an apology', Kangana shared a lengthy note on Instagram, asking the actor not to encourage online trolling directed at her.

The latest exchange comes after social media revived memes about the actors' long-running feud following Kangana's recent political controversy.

Kangana asks Hrithik to 'stop adding fuel to fire'

Sharing a screenshot of a news report on Hrithik's recent comment, Kangana wrote an open message addressed to the actor. 'Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this.'

She went on to urge Hrithik to speak against people who, according to her, were allegedly harassing and bullying her in his name.

'Instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments,' the Mandi MP wrote.

(Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM)Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik's viral comment

Kangana's post comes shortly after Hrithik reacted to an Instagram post by writer Freddy Birdy that read, 'The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan.' The post went viral after many social media users linked it to Kangana's recent controversy and suggested the actor had been vindicated.

However, Hrithik appeared to reject that narrative. 'My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore, right?' he commented.

His response was widely shared online, with many interpreting it as his first public reaction to the renewed discussion around his feud with Kangana.

Feud returns to the spotlight

The latest round of exchanges began after Kangana's recent political remarks led to online debate, with social media users reviving memes about her years-long dispute with Hrithik Roshan. The two actors have been embroiled in a public feud since 2016, when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her 'silly ex'. Hrithik denied that they had ever been in a relationship, and the dispute later escalated into legal notices and public allegations.

Nearly a decade later, the episode continues to resurface whenever either actor finds themselves at the centre of public attention.

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Hrithik Roshan responds as Kangana Ranaut row revives memes about their feud; says, 'Who cares anymore?'