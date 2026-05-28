Kangana Ranaut's first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata out, motion poster honours silent heroes

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has unveiled its motion poster, and it shifts the spotlight away from larger-than-life heroes to the ordinary people who quietly hold society together in moments of crisis. Titled The Unseen Heroes, the motion poster pays tribute to nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and hospital administrators, people who often go unnoticed in everyday life but become the strongest pillars when tragedy strikes.

Kangana Ranaut's motion poster from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata out

Set against the backdrop of terror and chaos, the film focuses on the courage shown inside hospital walls, where staff members continued doing their duty despite the fear around them. Instead of dramatic heroism, the motion poster leans into silent resilience and humanity. This also marks Kangana's first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata motion poster. Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut talks about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Speaking about the film, Kangana Ranaut says, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a salutation to those invisible souls who, when pushed into crisis, rise to stand as the ultimate shield of humanity and harmony. When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning—the blood-stained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes. True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal. Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world."

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) Presenter & Producer said " Our nation is held together by something far more human—empathy. In moments of crisis, an unspoken instinct takes over, where one Indian naturally steps in to protect another. That strength and shared resilience lie at the heart of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. For us at PEN Studios, supporting this film goes beyond commercial intent; it feels like preserving a truth we must not forget. We hope the film reminds audiences that the real architects of our destiny are not only those in power, but the ordinary people we encounter every day.”

Writer and director Manoj Tapadia also opened up about the emotional approach behind the film. He said, "In contemporary cinema, the easiest thing to capture on camera is the explosive loudness of the gunfire, the destruction, and the panic. From day one, I challenged our creative team to capture something infinitely more complex: the silence of bravery. We wanted to document that microscopic, split-second window where a common civilian looks at mortal danger, subdues their own survival instinct, and decides to become a human shield. Cinema has a unique, beautiful power to step inside a tragedy and capture its human soul. Our camera focuses on the intimate details, the racing heartbeat of a nurse holding a ward door shut, or a ward boy staying behind with patients when every instinct tells him to run. This motion poster serves as our living promise of that emotional honesty."

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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