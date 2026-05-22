'What is the big deal…': Kangana Ranaut finally addresses viral video of her wearing mangalsutra

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut created a stir on the internet after several videos of her wearing a mangalsutra surfaced online. The videos have sparked attention among fans about her marriage rumours. However, the actor responded to the rumours. Read on to know what she said.

In the viral videos, the actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a simple peach coloured kurta. However, what grabbed attention was her mangalsutra and traditional green bangles. The images quickly sparked speculation online, with many wondering whether she had secretly tied the knot and who the mystery man could be.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to viral video of her wearing mangalsutra

On Friday, Kangana addressed the chatter herself through a post on Instagram Stories. She clarified that the look was simply part of a character she is currently portraying for a film and said she was surprised by the attention surrounding it.

Reacting to the viral video, she wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly I promise (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANA RANAUT )Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 2025 film Emergency where she played the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will be next seen in Manoj Tapadia's directorial Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata. The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra in key roles.

Also Read: 'Don't listen…': Kangana Ranaut urges women to be financially independent after Noida, Bhopal deaths