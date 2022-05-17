Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, runtime revealed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad will release on May 20

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, an action film co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, has been granted 'A' or 'Adults Only' certificate by the CBFC. It means that only those above the age of 18, i.e. legally adults, will be allowed to watch it in cinema halls. the runtime of the movie has also been revealed. It will run for 2 hours and 11 minutes, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In Dhaakad, Kangana is playing the role of an agent. This is a role she has never done before. Kangana shared, "I would like to thank our director for taking up this project and doing a movie with me while everyone suggested to him, 'how you can do your first movie with Kangana'. I tried to give my best."

About the action sequences in the film, Kangana said, "A crew came from Hollywood and also from Korea for the training. So, it's a team effort and no single person can be given the credit. This movie has the longest fight sequence in Hindi cinema, approximately 14 minutes."

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It will clash at the box office with kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. About clashing with the latter at the box office on May 20, the latter said, "We cannot always get a solo release. It isn't like that these films are released on 5000 or 7000 screens. They both can simultaneously come and do well at the same time."

Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

