Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage FAKE

Kangana Ranaut yet again took a dig at a 'farzi' Bollywood couple and accused them of circulating fake news about film announcements. She also mentioned that the wife and their baby were snubbed from a family trip recently, while the husband begged her to meet him. For those unversed, Ranbir Kapoor recently joined her mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Ridhima Kapoor in Italy to celebrate the former's birthday. However, Alia Bhatt and Raha stayed were not a part of the celebration and stayed back in India.

It all started when reports of Ranaut collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi started circulating in media houses. Refuting the reports, the National Award-winning actor also slammed the 'farzi' Bollywood couple who does not even live on the same floor of the house. In her Instagram story, Ranaut wrote, "In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own..besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed."

In another story, she wrote, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/money/work and not for love...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage....But sadly no takers from him now....He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi...aab sudhar jao."

