Kangana Ranaut backs Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look amid trolling: 'She's not here to please you'

New Delhi:

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature, openly addressing issues and speaking about them on her social media handles. Recently, she came out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 look, while slamming online trolls for criticising her appearance.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a strong message on fashion and individuality, stating that "fashion and style is self-expression" and "no woman owes anything to anyone". She furthed added, "She's not here to please you". Read on to know what she said.

Kangana Ranaut backs Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look amid trolling

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Cannes 2026 red carpet on May 22, 2026, in a custom Amit Aggarwal royal blue gown. However, soon after her pictures surfaced online, several users criticised the Ponniyin Selvan actress for her physical appearance, saying that she was "not getting back in shape" years after pregnancy. Now, Kangana has shared her strong message for online trolls.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Fashion and style is a self expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got ?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks." Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

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Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes 2026 look in powder pink gown is pure elegance