Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end legal battle, actor shares rare pic together The feud between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut began in 2020 over Kangana's defamation claims, which Akhtar denied, leading to a lengthy legal battle.

In a significant turn of events, renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar and actress Kangana Ranaut have resolved their long-standing legal dispute after a five-year battle. The two parties reached a mutual agreement, leading to the withdrawal of the defamation case filed by Akhtar against Ranaut. In a court settlement, Kangana issued an apology and accepted the terms of the agreement, marking the end of a high-profile legal conflict.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share the positive update with her fans, posting a cheerful picture alongside a caption that read, “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, and he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

Apology and settlement terms

As part of the written settlement, Kangana Ranaut expressed her deep respect for Javed Akhtar and acknowledged the discomfort caused to him due to her statements. She formally apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured that she would refrain from making such statements in the future. The actress also retracted her previous remarks and agreed to take back all her statements related to Akhtar.

The key points of the settlement include:

Kangana Ranaut respects Javed Akhtar greatly.

She apologised for the inconvenience caused to Akhtar due to her statements.

Ranaut assured she would not make such remarks in the future.

She retracted all previous statements made about Akhtar.

This agreement effectively brought an end to the legal dispute between the two. After months of hearings and several court sessions, both sides finally agreed to put the matter behind them.

Background of case

The feud between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut began in 2020, following explosive claims made by Kangana in an interview. She alleged that Akhtar had pressured her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan for their public spat in 2016. According to Kangana, during a meeting, Akhtar threatened her with dire consequences, including jail and destruction, if she didn't comply. In response, Akhtar filed a defamation suit against her, denying the accusations and asserting that Kangana’s statements were entirely false. He clarified that he had only called her to discuss the matter, and once he realized she wasn’t willing to listen, he changed the topic.

The legal battle between the two lasted nearly five years, with over 40 hearings and attracted significant media attention. Throughout the proceedings, Kangana frequently failed to attend court hearings, while Javed Akhtar and his legal team remained present at each one. The tension in the courtroom heightened during a hearing when Kangana once again failed to appear. Akhtar's lawyer then requested the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against her. The court, however, granted Kangana one final opportunity to appear.

On the day of the final hearing, Kangana appeared at the Bandra Court, where Javed Akhtar was also present. After a series of discussions, both parties reached an amicable settlement, and the case was officially closed.

The settlement process

The dispute was resolved based on four main points:

The statements made by Kangana were the result of misunderstandings. She retracts all her previous statements. She assured that she would refrain from making such statements in the future. She apologised for the discomfort caused to Javed Akhtar by her remarks.

After the settlement, both Kangana and Javed Akhtar's legal teams, Rizwan Siddiquee (representing Kangana) and Jaykumar Bhardwaj (representing Akhtar), held a joint press conference, discussing the resolution of the case.

Following the settlement, the atmosphere between Kangana and Javed Akhtar was reportedly cordial, and both parties engaged in a positive conversation. They even discussed the possibility of collaborating on a film project in the future, signalling that the two have moved past their differences.

This peaceful resolution comes as a relief for both parties, as it ends a lengthy and public legal dispute. Fans and industry insiders alike will now look forward to seeing whether the twowill,indeed, collaborate in the future.