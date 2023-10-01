Kangana Ranaut hung out with gangster Abu Salem? Actor responds to viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is a veteran when it comes to making headlines. Be it through her films or personal life, the actor is a queen in a real sense and never fails to give befitting replies to someone who irks her. In yet another such episode, an old photo of the actor caught the internet's attention.

The photo was shared by a Twitter user, who is an alleged Congress supporter. Sharing it the user wrote, "Kangana with Miya." Soon after the tweet grabbed the actor's attention, she slammed the user and cleared the air of her hanging out with the gangster Abu Salem.

Replying to the same, Ranaut wrote, "I don’t believe congress people really think he is the dreaded gangster Abu Salem hanging out with me casually in a mumbai bar. He is ex TOI entertainment editor his name is Mark Manuel. They are such cartoons my God. Tabhi inki party ki yeh halat hai."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's third Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 hit the silver screen on September 28 and is performing well at the box office. Helmed by P Vasu, the horror-comedy also stars Raghava Lawrence. The film collected Rs 17.60 crore in total on its first Saturday.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas. The teaser of the film is slated for its release on Gandhi Jayanti and the film will hit theatres on October 20. The actor will next prep for her highly-anticipated film Emergency. Directed by Kangana Ranaut herself, the film will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman in titular roles. It also marks the last film of the late actor Satish Kaushik. Ranaut will play the late former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

