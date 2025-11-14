Kamini Kaushal dies at 98: The actress whose film earned India its first Cannes honour Kamini Kaushal died at 98, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian cinema. She starred in Neecha Nagar, the film that earned India its first-ever honour at the Cannes Film Festival.

New Delhi:

Kamini Kaushal, veteran Bollywood star, died at the age of 98. While an official statement from her family is awaited, condolences have begun pouring in from the film industry. Kamini Kaushal started her career with Neecha Nagar in 1946. It was also the first film to represent India at Cannes and win an award.

Earlier today, confirming the news of her death, a source told journalist Vickey Lalwani, "Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy." Pap page Viral Bhayani also posted the news of her demise.

Also read: Kamini Kaushal dies: Her throwback photo with Dharmendra resurfaces; actor once called it 'ikk pyaar bhari…'

Kamini Kaushal's film won India its first Cannes award

Neecha Nagar (1946) was Kamini Kaushal's first film. It clinched the Best Film Award at the very first Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d’Or.

Kamini Kaushal ruled over the film industry between 1946 and 1963, and led several blockbuster films such as Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

In the 1960s, she transitioned towards strong character parts rather than leading roles, which significantly uplifted her career. Then came the 70s, when Kamini Kaushal continued to appear in noteworthy films such as Do Raaste (1969), Anhonee (1973), Prem Nagar (1974) and Maha Chor (1976).

Kamini Kaushal never wanted to work in films

Did you know Kamini Kaushal never wanted to be a part of the film industry in the first place? Talking about how she began working in films, the veteran actor had told Screen in 2017, "I was studying at Lahore’s Kinnaird College for Women then, and my first reaction was ‘no’. I had heard from somewhere that the film industry was not a good place for girls." In her career spanning seven decades, Kamini Kaushal had worked with the likes of Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar and was also a Raj Kapoor heroine.

Also read: Kamini Kaushal, veteran actress, dies at 98