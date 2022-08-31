Kamaal R Khan taken to hospital over chest pain complaints hours after arrest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GPPREET Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday evening after he complained of having chest pain.The actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal was arrested over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with Malad police claiming that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities. Later, in the evening, he was taken to the Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai over his health condition. According to KRK'S lawyers, the actor had returned to India for heart treatment.

Informing about KRK's health, ANI tweeted "Kamaal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020."

ALSO READ: Kamaal R Khan arrest: All about 2020 Controversial tweets, lawyer's statement, next hearing and more

Kamaal R Khan arrest

Kamaal R Khan's tweets and his open jibes at Bollywood films and actors often land him in trouble. Police was looking for Kamaal for two years, but he wasn't in Mumbai. On August 29, as soon as KRK landed at the airport after he arrived from Dubai, he was detained. The complaint was filed against Kamaal R Khan at Malad Police Station.

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Khan in 14-day judicial custody and adjourned bail hearing to September 2. KRK was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate S P Kekan at Borivali court on Tuesday. Police sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension.

Police also needed to ascertain if he was trying to extort money from filmmakers or stars for not posting negative reviews of movies, the remand application said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women said Khan had also made derogatory remarks about women on social media and the Maharashtra police should act against him. "Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission," the NCW said in a tweet during the day.

Latest Entertainment News