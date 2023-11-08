'Kamaal Hai', says Salman Khan as fan gives him tribute with Tiger 3 illusion art

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan

Salman Khan's stardom is unmatchable and fans' love for the actor has no limits and always take up the chance to express their love for the star in unique ways. Recently, a video of a fan creating an illusion art has gone viral on social media. The illusion art installation was created by Sanju Nivangune. He created using elements from the renowned Tiger franchise such as miniatures, costumes, film records, reels etc. Sanju is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan and has previously created various art pieces like sand art and paper collage art for him. The installation of this garnered the attention of Salman Khan himself.

Yash Raj Films shared the video on social media and wrote in the caption, "Tiger meets Tiger! Watch Tiger 3- Illusion Art Video now! #Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas on Sunday, 12th Nov. Book your tickets now- Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the ticket booking app Book My Show has sold over 2,75,000 tickets till Wednesday at 12 am. Earlier, trade analyst Atul Mohan said that Tiger 3 has shown 'decent' advance sales and may register an opening anywhere between Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. The third instalment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller flick will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Avinash and Zoya, from the previous two editions.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will reportedly feature an extended cameo from 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan while Tiger 3 will follow the storyline after the events of SRK-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War.

