Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reviews Dhurandhar 2, praises Ranveer Singh for 'vanishing into roles'

New Delhi:

Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki 2898 AD took to his Instagram stories to heap praises on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. The director also applauded Ranveer Singh for his performance of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari in the sequel.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, 2026 amid huge fan fare and several South Indian actors and filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu among others have praised the film through their social media profiles.

Nag Ashwin reviews Dhurandhar 2

Nag Ashwin saw Dhurandhar 2 on March 31 and posted an image of Jaskirat hugging his mother in the first chapter of Dhurandhar 2. Along with the image, Nag wrote, 'The genius of Aditya Dhar really shines in the beginning and ending of Dhurandhar 2... Beyond all the action and explosions, it's the mother's hug or the longing for that hug.... That hit hardest. Ranveer Singh always vanishing into his roles, always raising the bar. Congratulations to the team for becoming India's highest grossing film'.

Dhurandhar 2 broke the record of Kalki 2898 AD

For those who don't know, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 both broke several records, one of it was outshining Kalki 2898 AD at the box office. Be it, overall collection, first weekend collection and fastest Rs 500 crore collection; Dhurandhar 2 left behind Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin has worked with Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone

For the unversed, Nag Ashwin worked with Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh's wife and actress Deepika Padukone on Kalki 2898 AD. The film that also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika was released on June 27, 2024 and went ahead to mint Rs 1,061 crore at the global box office.

However, despite part 1 being a superhit, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD and Deepika could not come to common terms fo the second part and the makers of the film announced that she won't be the part of the sequel. During that time, news of Deepika's working hours demand was at it's peak.

However, the new mother in town defended herself by saying that she asked for nothing new as several male actors have been working on an 8-hour-shift for years and it never made it to the headlines.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal reflects on his 'dreams coming true' with Dhurandhar, calls Ranveer Singh 'babbar sher' | Watch