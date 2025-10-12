Kajol shares then-and-now 'most epic throwback' with Shah Rukh Khan from 70th Filmfare Awards | See Pics Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic dance performance to 'Suraj Hua Maddham' grabbed the audience's hearts at the 70th Filmfare Awards. On Sunday, October 12, 2025, actress Kajol shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the post here.

One of the most star-studded nights in Bollywood, the 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards, took place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced on social media, igniting excitement among fans. On Sunday, October 12, 2025, actress Kajol shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

Despite the glamour of the evening, it was the iconic performance by Bollywood's beloved pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, that truly captured the fans' hearts. As Kajol stepped on stage to present an award, the Filmfare set was quickly turned into a dance sequence.

Kajol shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to her X handle, the 'Maa' actress Kajol shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "That was then. This is now.. Most epic throwback ever!! @iamsrk Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady."

It must be noted that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol won the Filmfare Award in Best Actor and Best Actress categories for the romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react to the post, and even celebrities like Twinkle Khanna and Manish Malhotra also reacted with red-heart emojis. One user wrote, "Let's just get on screen now. We are dying to see you two again." Another Instagram user added, "My all time favourite Jodi Shahrukh and Kajol." One comment reads, "the best romantic couple in Bollywood I love you, thank you for the celebration you gave us, I am so happy."

Celebrity make-up artist Pallavi Symons wrote, "Titans the both of you! Stunning in black and with the Black Lady! May you both have many many more. Congratulations and love forever."

Laapataa Ladies wins big at 70th Filmfare Awards 2025

Kiran Rao's comedy-drama film 'Laapataa Ladies' stole the spotlight, winning a total of 13 awards across different categories. On the other hand, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award.

Shah Rukh Khan wins National Film Award for Jawan

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for his performance in Atlee's film 'Jawan'. The 71st National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours.

