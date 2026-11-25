Tanishaa Mukerji has shared her review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash's performance as Ravana. However, she was not entirely convinced by Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita, describing the actor as miscast in the role.

The actor, who is Kajol's sister, took to X to share her thoughts on the film. Although she watched it later than its release, Tanishaa said she was finally able to share her take on the much-discussed adaptation. She also felt that media coverage surrounding the film had been misleading, adding that the story, visuals and performances had impressed her.

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Sai Pallavi a miscast as Sita

In her post, Tanishaa praised Ranbir's performance, admitting that she had initially wondered whether she would be able to connect with him as Lord Ram after watching him in Animal. However, she said the actor had surprised her with his portrayal.

She wrote, "I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect!"

However, her reaction to Sai Pallavi's casting was different. While acknowledging the actor's abilities, Tanishaa felt she did not fit the part of Sita. She added that the casting choice affected her connection with the film's visuals.

"Also, Sai Pallavi, I'm sure, is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as Sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals!" she wrote.

Tanishaa praises Yash's portrayal of Ravana

Tanishaa also had words of appreciation for Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. She described his performance as superb and said the actor had gone beyond expectations with his portrayal of the mythological character.

She further drew a comparison between the performances of Ranbir and Yash, saying both actors had embodied their respective characters convincingly. According to her, Ravana makes a good match for Ram in the film.

Despite her reservations about Sai Pallavi's casting, Tanishaa appreciated the film's visuals, storytelling and acting. She ended her post by recommending the film to audiences, calling it a must-watch.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features an ensemble cast in key roles and is among the most anticipated mythological projects in Indian cinema.

Tanishaa's comments add to the conversations around the casting and performances in the film, particularly the portrayal of its central characters.

Also Read:

Box Office Report: Ramayana continues strong run worldwide; Dhanush's O.M crosses Rs 100 crore