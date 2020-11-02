Kajal Aggarwal looks oh-so-cute in this morning picture as she wakes up as 'Mrs Kitchlu'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KITCHLUG Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently got hitched to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate wedding on October 30. We came across tons of pictures of the Kajal from her wedding festivities and now seems like Mr Kitchlu is going to keep us updated with Mrs Kitchlu's pictures regularly. Yes, recently her hubby Gautam took to his social media and shared a picture of the actress where she is seen sitting across a table.

The pic was clicked in the morning and Kajal is looking adorable in a sweatshirt and specs as she is sticking her tongue out. Gautam posted the picture with a caption saying, “Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu.”

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's picture shared by Gautam Kitchlu here:

That's not all, Gautam even wrote on the picture: ‘Stories by Gautam Kitchlu’.

A few weeks ago, Kajal announced her wedding and revealed that it will be a private affair. Her husband Gautam Kitchlu is an Interior Designer and the founder of design label 'Discern Living' which is a home decor venture. The duo had been dating since quite a while before they were hitched.

A few weeks ago, Kajal announced her wedding and revealed that it will be a private affair. On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans saying, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

