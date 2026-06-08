Kajal Aggarwal heaps praises on Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, calls it a technically superior film

New Delhi:

Ever since its announcement, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been one of the most talked-about films in India. In the recently released teaser, Ranbir Kapoor appeared as Lord Ram, while Yash was seen as Ravana. Kajal Aggarwal, who plays the role of Mandodari in the film, spoke about its grandeur.

According to a report by Variety India, Kajal Aggarwal stated that the experience of working on Ramayana has been vastly different and unique compared to her previous projects.

What did Kajal Aggarwal say about Ramayana?

Kajal opened up about working on the film and said that the filmmaking technology and the emotions associated with the project are very special to the entire team.

Kajal said, 'It was a completely new experience because amazing technology has been used in the film. A film like this has never been made in India before. As artists, we too are doing something like this for the first time. It is our country's own story, so it is very close to our hearts.'

Kajal's role in Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Mandodari, Ravana's wife, in the film Ramayana. Her comments have further heightened audience curiosity about the movie. It is being hailed as one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. The film is being made in two parts and is considered the most expensive Indian film to date.

Budget of Ramayana

According to media reports, the production cost for both parts of Ramayana is estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crore. With this budget, it has joined the list of the most expensive films in the world. The film's producer, Namit Malhotra, states that the movie is being crafted to rival major Hollywood productions like The Lord of the Rings and Avatar, with the aim of making it globally appealing.

The makers have decided to release the film in two parts: the first part of Ramayana is set for release during Diwali 2026, and the second part during Diwali 2027.

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