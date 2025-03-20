Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor Danish Taimoor apologises for hurting fans over polygamy remark | WATCH Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor, who is being trolled for his statement about four marriages, has admitted that he made a mistake in choosing words. He has apologised to his fans and said that he is happy with his wife.

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor said in a talk show that he is allowed to have four marriages but he is not doing it right now in the presence of his wife and award-winning actor Ayeza Khan. The actor was trolled a lot for this statement. Now, the TV actor has publicly apologised for his statement through social media. He has said that he made a mistake in choosing words, he did not mean to say that.

What did Danish say?

Danish Taimoor has issued his apology by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, he said- 'I know you guys are a little angry with me. Whatever happened that day makes people feel that maybe I have insulted my wife. So it is not like that at all. I had no such intention, I love her very much. But the choice of words may not have been right.'

The Pakistani actor further said, 'I want to say that I often use the word 'filhaal' in my daily routine. Because I believe that we have not come to this world forever. We talk in the present, especially when I talk in the present. Maybe this word should not have been used there. Whatever happened, maybe my tongue slipped. But it has been 18 years, Alhamdulillah, there has never been any controversy in my life.'

'I want to say sorry from my heart,' Danish

The actor further added, 'I want us to end this matter here. Because when my intention is not like this, when my heart is not like this, then there is no use in escalating the matter. Still, if people feel that they have been hurt by my words, maybe I have said something on TV that they are feeling bad about, then I say sorry to you from my heart. Believe me, I don't want you guys to be angry with me.'

Lastly, Danish tried to convince the fans that he loved his wife Ayeza Khan very much. 'I have come here to entertain you guys. I have given my life for this work, I entertain people, and people are happy with me. Even today I would like you to be happy like I am happy in this house with my wife and children, Alhamdulillah. Believe me, Ayeza and I are very happy together. There is no problem between us,' the actor concluded.

