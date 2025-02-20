Kailash Kher shares victory song with the people of Delhi after BJP's win in Assembly Elections Expressing his happiness over the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Padma Shri Kailash Kher has prepared a special victory song titled 'Yeh Shankhnaad Hai'.

After getting a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now forming its government in the capital. Rekha Gupta has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She will take an oath at Ramlila Maidan along with 6 MLAs on Thursday. Meanwhile, Padma Shri recipient singer Kailash Kher expressed his happiness over the big victory of BJP in Delhi and presented a musical gift. He has prepared a victory song for the people of Delhi. The title of this song of Kher's song is 'Yeh Shankhnaad Hai' and its lyrics say, 'Jai Ka Vijay Ka, Sanatan Uday Ka, Yeh Shankhbad Hai.'

Kailash Kher's special post

Kailash Kher took to his social media profile to share the song. "Along with the oath-taking ceremony, as a congratulation for this historic and courageous victory, this musical gift to every Delhiite in the divine form of Delhi. Delhi Vijay Song released within a few moments dedicated to Delhi by Kailash Kher and Kailasa (KEPL) #Ye_Shank_Naad_Hai @kailasarecords @kailasastudios @kailasaentertainment_ @mib_india @pibindia @ani_trending @ptinews_multimedia Om," read his caption.

In the poster of this song, Kailash Kher is seen holding a Shankh in his hand. BJP flags can also be spotted around him.

Kailash Kher's name is included in the guest list

Let us tell you, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi is being organised on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. The singer's name is also included in the list of guests attending this ceremony. It is being said that famous singer will also give a musical performance at the ceremony. In such a situation, it seems certain that the singer will present 'Yeh Shankhnaad Hai' as his special presentation. Rekha Gupta will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. After the swearing-in, she will go to see the cleaning of Yamuna along with all the MLAs who have taken oath as ministers.

