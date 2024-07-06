Kailash Kher Birthday Special: 5 soulful tracks by singer who redefined sufi

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher has made a distinct identity for himself with his famous Sufi songs and powerful voice in Bollywood. Kailash has gifted many superhit songs to this industry. Along with Indian folk music and Sufi songs, Kailash has also sung songs in many other languages. These include languages ​​like Hindi, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Urdu, Kannada and Odia.

However, his contribution to Indian music is much more than the songs in all these other languages. On the occasion of Kailash Kher's birthday, here are the top soulful songs that make us go Deewani for his voice.

1. Allah Ke Bande

Allah Ke Bande song is from the film Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II, which was released in 2003.

2. Bismillah

The Bismillah song is sung by Kailash Kher, Munawar Masoom and Sailm-Sulaiman.

3. Teri Deewani

Teri Deewani song is from the album Kailasa and this soulful track was released in 2006.

4. Alvida

The Alvida song was released in 2008 and is from the film Dasvidaniya: The Best Goodbye Ever.

5. Kaisi Hai Yeh Udaasi

Kaisi Hai Yeh Udaasi song is from the film Kartik Calling Karthik and is sung by Sukanya Purkayastha and Kailash Kher.

Kailash Kher is one of the few singers who will remain irreplaceable, because of the sheer quality he brings to a particular song. At present, Kailash Kher is one of the top-notch singers who made his way into Bollywood after much struggle during the early days of his career. His hard work paid off when he got his first breakthrough for the film Andaaz.

