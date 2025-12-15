Why Gen Z is returning to its roots: Kaantha choreographer Noel Alexander explains | Exclusive Choreographer Noel Alexander, whose work on the viral Kaantha track has struck a chord with audiences across generations, spoke to India TV about why Gen Z is increasingly reconnecting with India’s cultural roots.

New Delhi:

In the past few days, how many times have you picked up your phone to drown into doomscrolling, but ended up mesmerised by the beautiful Kaantha track choreography? We hear 'all the time' in the backdrop! Well, the Malayalam song, based on the auspicious Thrissur Pooram festival of Kerala, is one of the trending songs of the year, thanks to Noel Alexander's choreography.

'Kaantha' literally translates to 'beloved'. A common anthem in almost every Kerala household during Onam, Kaantha translated into a sensation when Mumbai-based Malayali dancer Noel Alexander choreographed his own version of the track by blending classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam and infusing it with a folk touch. The song instantly picked up online and became immensely popular, especially among the GenZ lot. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Noel spoke about why the current generation is retracing their roots and whether social media had a role to play in it. Noel also spoke about choreographing the song. Here are some experts from the conversation.

In an era that is dominated by global trends, Noel Alexander believes something deeper is unfolding - a quiet but powerful shift in how people are returning to their cultural roots. Speaking about the growing popularity of regional music, folk dance forms, bhajan clubbing and mythological themes, Noel believes that social media has played a crucial role in making traditional art forms accessible, relatable and even "cool" for GenZs. According to him, today’s audience has unprecedented access to cultures from across the world, which has helped them develop a sharper sense of discernment.

“With the internet, people can now study every culture. They can understand the quality of movement, music and storytelling. They realise Indian culture is incredibly rich - in food, art, knowledge and expression,” he explains, adding that each culture has its own beauty and strengths.

Noel, who regularly conducts workshops with Gen Z dancers across cities, believes the digital space has created room for all tastes. “There is an audience for everything. Some may not like a trend or may not even know about it - and that’s okay. But there is also a beautiful crowd that is open to discovering Indian culture and celebrating it.”

Using Kaantha as an example, he points out that the song itself isn’t new. Released before the pandemic, it was already popular in Kerala. What changed was visibility. “People across India and beyond discovered it because of social media. Platforms like Instagram helped take it to audiences who may never have come across it otherwise," he says proudly.

Watch India TV's interview with Noel Alexander here:

For Noel, working with regional music has always been instinctive. Before Kaantha, he created viral choreography for Gujarati track Khalasi, Rajasthani folk song Chaudhary, and Marathi hit Sairat. His motivation, he says, is simple: pride. "I love India. We should show off,” he says unapologetically, adding, “We have royal clothing, incredible art, music and culture. Other countries are proud of their traditions - why shouldn’t we be?”

His decision to choreograph Kaantha was also deeply personal. After exploring multiple regions, Noel felt it was time to create something for Kerala. “Whenever I listened to Kaantha, I could see Kerala - coconut trees, houseboats, landscapes. That’s how I knew this was the song.”

The choreography’s fusion of Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam wasn’t planned on paper. Noel insists it was entirely intuitive. “It came from within. I rejected many drafts. When it finally clicked, it just felt right.” Even the ease and elegance audiences admire came naturally. “I was so in the moment. I still question my final choreography sometimes, but when people connect with it, that’s what matters.”

For dancers trying to master the Kaantha steps, Noel offers one simple piece of advice: don’t stress. “It’s a celebration. Focus on joy, not perfection. When you ease into it, the vibe comes naturally," he says.

In a digital world obsessed with the fastest click and tap, Noel Alexander's work is testimony to the fact that when tradition is fused with sincerity, it can feel timeless - and of course, refreshingly new.