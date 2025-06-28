Kaanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42 According to the initial reports, the Bigg Boss 13 and the Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala has passed away due to cardiac arrest.

New Delhi:

In a shocking turn of events, the Kaanta Laga and the Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala passed away at 42. According to initial reports, the cause of death is believed to be cardiac arrest.

The news has sent the fans and celebrities into shock. TV actor Rajiv Adatia took to his social media to mourn the tragic news. "In total shock!! Rest in Peace, Shefali!! This is beyond shocking!" he wrote in his Instagram story. Aly Goni also shared an Instagram story to mourn the loss. "RIP Shefali," he wrote.

Tehseen Poonawalla, also part of Bigg Boss 13, also reacted to the news. "Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in Bigg Boss 13 with me. Incredible how Sidharth Shukla and now she, from my season, are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!" he wrote.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote on X.

Shefali's last Instagram post

A few days back, Shefali shared her last social media post on Instagram. She shared pictures of her recent photoshoots in an Instagram post.

Shefali rose to prominence in the early 2000s after featuring in the Kaanta Laga song, which became a hit. Her popularity from the song opened doors to Bollywood, and she went on to appear in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.

She later ventured into reality television, participating in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where her past relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla drew considerable media attention. She also showcased her dance skills with husband Parag Tyagi in Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

Shefali was first married to musician Harmeet Singh of the Meet Brothers in 2004, but the two separated in 2009. She later tied the knot with actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.