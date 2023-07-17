Kaalkoot trailer: Vijay Varma as cop fights for acid attack victims

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM THE TRAILER Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma is on a winning streak in 2023. The 37-year-old actor is playing the role of a no-nonsense cop in the upcoming crime thriller series. JioCinema dropped the trailer of Kaalkoot on Monday on all its social media accounts and YouTube. In the film, Vijay plays Ravi Shankar Tripathi, a sub-inspector, and Shweta Tripathi will be seen in the role of an acid attack survivor. The series will showcase Vijay in completely different role, from the ones he played in his career till now.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer begins with Vijay Varma (Ravi Shankar Tripathi) resigning from the post of sub-inspector after witnessing unspeakable incidents in his police station. But his senior officer refuses to accept his resignation and tells him to file at least one FIR before leaving the job. Then comes another case of acid attack for which the ''man of the system'' fights ''against the system''. For this, he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth. Will he be able to uncover the darkness? This forms the main crux of the upcoming JioCinema Original series.

About Kaalkoot

Directed by Sumit Saxena, the series also features Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee in key roles. It is produced by Ajit Andhare, Amritpal Singh, Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The series is written by Arunabh Kumar, who is known for writing and directing popular web series, TVF Pitchers.

Vijay Varma's other projects

The actor had a successful year in 2023 where his web series and film performed well and garnered good reviews. He was most recently seen in Lust Stories 2, released on Netflix. However, he is not done yet and has a couple of more projects in hand. In films, he has The Devotion of Suspect X, which will release on Netflix. He also has Afghaani Snow, which is currently being filmed.

