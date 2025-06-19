Kaalidhar Laapata: Abhishek Bachchan reveals the real reason behind his 'missing' post, announces new film Abhishek Bachchan shared an emotional post yesterday, which garnered attention on social media. However, hours later now the actor has revealed the real reason behind the move.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5', shared a cryptic post on Instagram yesterday, which garnered attention. The post that suggested that the actor wants to go 'missing' not only confused netizens but also raised concerns. However, hours after the post, AB has revealed the real reason behind this move.

Abhishek's cryptic post

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photo with a note on his Instagram. It is written in this post, 'I want to disappear once, I want to find myself again in the crowd. Whatever I had, I have given it all to my loved ones, now I want a little time for myself.' Sharing this, Abhishek wrote in his caption, 'Sometimes to meet yourself, you have to be 'missing' from everyone.'

What is the real matter?

There has been no conflict or fight in the actor's family; rather, this is the theme of his next film, where he is going to play the role of a person who is tired of fulfilling his family responsibilities and wants to relax. Just an hour ago, the actor shared another post, which made it clear that this was a promotional post. In this post, the actor revealed the name of his film along with the poster. In the poster, he is seen sitting on a branch of a tree with a child. The name of the film is 'Kaalidhar Laapata'. 'Full stop on the questions now! Sometimes, getting lost is not a detour, but this is where the real story begins. Full of dreams, ups and downs and people who make it worthwhile,' read his caption.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' will be released on Zee5 on July 5. Talking about the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in the recently released film 'Housefull 5'. Abhishek has returned to the Housefull franchise as he was also seen in 'Housefull 3'. Earlier, he was seen in the OTT film Be Happy and Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.

Also Read: 'Son Of Sardaar 2' to clash with Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari', Ajay Devgn shares first poster