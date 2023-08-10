K-Pop group TXT becomes new ambassador for THIS brand

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop group TXT

TXT has become the face of the new brand. The K-Pop group has been selected as Dior’s new ambassador and marked as the first boyband in the history of Dior. A representative of Dior shared, Global icon TXT joins Dior as an ambassador and establishes a special relationship with Dior House and Kim Jones and introduced TXT as “Korean artists who will embody Dior’s originality that is both classic and modern.” TXT will participate in various brand activities as Dior’s ambassador and develop active collaborations with Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior’s men’s collection, on-stage costumes, and more. As part of their brand activities, TXT recently performed at Lollapalooza 2023 wearing clothing from Dior.

Meanwhile, TXT and the Jonas Brothers recently dropped the highly anticipated joint single Do It Like That. Immediately upon its release, the song soared to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

Do It Like That had already hit No.1 on iTunes Top song charts in at least 57 different regions, including the United States, France, Mexico, and Indonesia. The single had also reached no.2 in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and more.

Do It Like That is a summary rhythm dance song that communicates the happy moments of becoming hopelessly enamored. This melody with an infectious tune that is extraordinary even in the wake of paying attention to it once, alongside the musical and addicting top line, the reviving tones of TXT and Jonas Brothers provide audience members with the sensation of leaving for a retreat. Through BIGHIT MUSIC that day, present TXT shared a variety of stories about the new single.

For the unversed, TXT known as Tomorrow X Together consists of five members- Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They made their debut on March 2019 with The Dream Chapter: Star which peaked at number one on the Billboard Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140.

