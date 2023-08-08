K-Pop group MONSTA X’s agency announces legal action against invasion of members’ privacy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop group MONSTA X’s agency announces legal action

Monsta X’s agency Starship Entertainment has released an official statement on the invasion of the members’ privacy. They issued a statement through the group’s official fan café. They wrote in the statement, “Hello. This is Starship Entertainment. First, we would like to express our gratitude to fans who cherish and support Monsta X.

Recently, actions that invade the privacy of the Monsta X members have continued, and the artists as well as the people around them are experiencing severe mental and physical harm. Actions such as visiting and filming private spaces such as their housing without permission, continuously contacting artists through private information obtained illegally, and using extreme means to follow a moving vehicle are being repeated.

In order to protect our artists’ privacy and to prevent further damage, the agency will take strict legal punishment without a lenient attitude regarding actions such as these. Furthermore, in the case, we catch actions that invade privacy, we will take action to prohibit participation in all scheduled activities and events relating to Monsta X.

We once again express our gratitude to everyone who is giving Monsta X much interest and love, and we ask for the generous understanding and active cooperation of fans for the safety of everyone including the artists. Thank you.

For the unversed, Monsta X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No Mercy under Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwoon, Joohoney, and I.M. with former member Wonho having left the group in October 2019.

The group debuted with their first EP Trespass on May 14, 2015. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and the final part of The Clan series The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. Since 2018, the group had four Japanese singles certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, then since 2019, nine of their Korean albums and extended plays had been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In 2020, the group's first English album All About Luv, ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200.

Latest Entertainment News