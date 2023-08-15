K-Pop girl group MAMAMOO’s Hwasa to make her solo comeback in September, agency issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MAMAMOO's Hwasa

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is gearing up for her return as a solo artist. According to a Korean report in Sports Chosun, Hwasa will be releasing a new solo album in September. In response to the report, her agency P NATION said that “It’s true Hwasa is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album in September, but it is not finalized yet”.

This will mark Hwasa’s first comeback since parting ways with her longtime agency RBW and signing with PSY’s label P NATION.

Hwasa is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, producer, and television personality. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Mamamoo in 2014. In 2018, she released, Don’t Korean rapper Loco and made her debut as a solo artist in February 2019 with the song Twit both of which topped the Gaon Charts.

In 2020, Hwasa debuted as a part of the Refund Sisters with the single Don’t Touch Me which reached number one in South Korea. In 2021, she released her EP, Maria which charted at number five in her home country South Korea, while its lead single Maria peaked at number two on the Gaon Charts earning her several awards and appreciation.

Her appearances on the South Korean reality shows I Live Alone and Let's Eat Dinner Together have been credited for influencing restaurant habits, and food recipes, and increasing sales of foods and related accessories.

