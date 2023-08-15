K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjn releases new solo track blessing in disguise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjn

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin recently released her fourth self-composed song, “blessing in disguise.” This song was first released at the 2023 Weverse Con Festival during Yunjin’s solo stage. This song expresses her story of overcoming difficulties and realizing that she is grateful that these feelings led her in a positive direction. On the other hand, the group is currently on their 2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR FLAME RISES.

The song blessing in disguise is Huh Yunjin’s fourth self-composed track, following the release of love you twice in March this year. That song was preceded by I = DOLL this January and Raise y_our glass in August 2022.

The song’s release comes just a day after LE SSERAFIM kicked off their Flame Rises Asia Tour with a two-night concert in Seoul over the weekend. The girl group is set to perform in several cities in Japan later this month, before heading to Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bangkok in September.

In addition to her solo releases, Huh has also composed and co-written several songs on all of LE SSERAFIM’s projects so far including Blue Flame, Good Parts and Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-Won, and Huh Yunjin. Kazuha and Hong Eun-Chae. Originally a six-member group Kim Ga-ram departed on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play, Fearless.

Latest Entertainment News