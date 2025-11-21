Justin Bieber, JLo and Ranveer Singh to light up Netra Mantena’s grand Udaipur wedding Netra Mantena, the daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, is tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju this Sunday. Read further to know everything about this grand wedding celebration.

Udaipur is witnessing one of the grandest wedding celebrations of the year as Netra Mantena, daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Rama Raju Mantena, prepares to tie the knot with entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The three-day festivities, held across November 21-23, have transformed the city’s lakeside palaces into a global entertainment hub, with international superstars and Bollywood royalty descending on Rajasthan.

Yes! You read that right, from international pop singers like Justin Bieber and Jeniffer Lopez to Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh will be seen setting the stage on fire at the wedding.

Who all are performing at the wedding?

International icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are expected to headline the musical evenings, alongside world-renowned names like Tiesto, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil performers and DJ Aman Nagpal. Their presence has generated a wave of attention online, turning the private event into a cultural talking point.

Bollywood’s biggest names are also part of the guest list, with Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and others expected to attend. The wedding has effectively turned into a star-studded parade, with high security and tight schedules in place to manage the flow of A-listers.

Netra Mantena's wedding venue

The larger than life wedding functions are being held at Udairpur's The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal and the island palace on Lake Pichola. According to reports, wedding planners Wizcraft have brought together leading decor designers, chefs and traditional folk troupes to blend heritage with global glamour that highlight Udaipur’s cultural richness.

Who is Netra Mantena and her husband?

Netra Mantena, known for her work in philanthropy and wellness initiatives under her family’s business empire, has largely stayed away from the limelight. The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is an entrepreneur and tech professional recognised for his work in the IT and digital innovation space. She is the daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena.

