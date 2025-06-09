June Second Week Edition: 9 films and series releasing this week on OTT and theatres Several films and series are going to be released on OTT this week, which will give a great experience to the audience. Action, drama, thriller, comedy, romance-based films and series will be seen on different platforms.

This week, a full dose of entertainment is ready for the audience on OTT platforms as well as for theatrical audiences. Between June 9 and June 15, 2025, new shows and films are being released on big platforms like Sony Liv, Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, which promise to give something new to the audience of all ages and interests. At the same time, films are also gearing up to hit theatres this Friday. Have a look at the complete lists of shows and movies releasing this week.

OTT releases

Padakalam

Padakalam was released by the Malayalam film industry as a fantasy comedy film, which won the hearts of the audience. Now this South movie is all set to release on OTT and on June 10, it will be streamed on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Aniela

The most awaited series of the Polish film industry, Aniela, will also be presented on OTT this week. It can entertain you as an exciting comedy web series. It will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix on June 11.

Fubar Season 2

If you like to watch action comedy thrillers, then this week, season 2 of the popular series Fubar starring Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming for you. On June 12, this series will be streamed online on the OTT platform Netflix.

The Traitors

In the reality series 'The Traitors' starting on June 12 on Prime Video, 20 contestants will betray each other for a big prize. Every night, a conspiracy will be hatched to eliminate a player from the game and host Karan Johar will add a tadka of mystery to this game.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

'Alappuzha Gymkhana', coming on Sony Liv on June 13, is a fun sports comedy in which the life of a troubled student suddenly changes when he participates in a boxing tournament. Through rigorous training, new friends and fighting with oneself, the show tells the story of confidence and friendship.

In Transit

The documentary series 'In Transit', coming on Prime Video from June 13, will bring out the true stories of emotions, struggle and identity of the transgender community. Divided into four parts, this series will show the lives of nine people in India who are fighting the battle of change.

Rana Naidu Season 2

The second season of Netflix's most-awaited series 'Rana Naidu' is releasing on June 13. This time, Rana is fighting his biggest enemy, Rauf, who wants to destroy his family and legacy. Full of suspense, betrayal and emotional confrontation, this season is going to be even more intense.

Shubham

The film 'Shubham', releasing on Jio Hotstar on June 14, is a story full of mystery and horror, where something strange happens every night at 9 pm. The strange behaviour of the wife of an ordinary cable TV operator points to a scary truth about the entire village.

Theatrical releases

Materialists

The English romantic comedy film Materialists starring Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal will be released in cinemas worldwide on 13 June. Fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic-comedy

These films are running in theatres

This was about OTT, apart from this, the audience is also enjoying a lot in theatres these days. Last week, films like 'Housefull 5' and Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' hit theatres. The fifth film of the Housefull franchise, 'Housefull 5', is Bollywood's first film with two climaxes. Two parts of the film have been released, 'Housefull 5A' and 'Housefull 5B'. Apart from them, Tom Cruise's film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' are also running in theatres.

