Jubin Nautiyal becomes father, welcomes first child after intimate wedding this year

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has entered a new chapter in his personal life. He and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The singer has also confirmed that both the mother and baby are doing well. The news comes five months after the news of Jubin's hush-hush wedding broke the internet in April.

Jubin Nautiyal welcomes first child

Jubin and his wife welcomed their son on September 14, which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking to Bombay Times, Jubin confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I am a father now! Our son was born on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. Mom and baby are back home and are well.”

The couple has not decided on a name for their son yet. Jubin said they are currently enjoying this phase with their little one. “We haven’t thought of a name for our baby boy yet. We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now,” he said.

Jubin Nautiyal's private wedding

Jubin has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. His wedding was also a private affair with only close family members in attendance. According to a report in the same media publication, the singer married his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand this year. The wedding did not have a presence from the film fraternity.

A source told the portal, “We have learnt that singer Jubin Nautiyal recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand. According to a source, only close family was present at the wedding.”

The report also quoted another source, who said, “Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. The couple did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones.”

A wedding photo that had surfaced online in April showed Jubin in traditional wedding attire, while his bride kept a low profile with her face partially covered.

Jubin Nautiyal songs

Over the years, Jubin has delivered several popular tracks that have performed well on digital platforms. Some of his most popular songs include Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Raataan Lambiyan, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur, Kaabil Hoon and Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. He also has a UK tour scheduled for December.

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