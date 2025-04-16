Jr NTR's Rs 85,000 shirt has social media users scratching their heads | See Photos Junior NTR is once again in the headlines, but this time he has come into the limelight not because of any film but because of his luxury fashion.

Junior NTR has recently returned from Japan after promoting his film 'Devara: Part 1', after which he went to Dubai with his family for a holiday, but the thing that has caught everyone's attention is not the vacation spot but Junior NTR's shirt. According to a report from 123.com, RRR actor Junior NTR was seen in a blue, cream and grey paisley print half-sleeved shirt. The design of this shirt was unique. But what surprised everyone was its price. The price of this luxury shirt is Rs 85000, which is now a topic of discussion among the fans.

Junior NTR's photo goes viral

The photo of Junior NTR's paisley print shirt is now going viral on social media. As soon as the price of this shirt shocked netizens, it became a topic of discussion among the fans. Fans of the Devara: Part 1 actor are now constantly giving their reactions on this. 'Waste of money,' wrote a user. 'How is this worth it,' read another comment. 'Strange choice,' another user wrote on X.

Junior NTR's Workfront

Talking about the work front, Junior NTR will be seen in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film 'Dragon'. The shooting of the film will be started soon. Apart from this, Junior NTR will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in the film 'War 2'. Apart from these two films, Devara: Part 2 with director Koratala Siva is in the pipeline. He was last seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Devara: Part 1. Though the film could not be called a superhit it has ignited a bit of anticipation for the next part. The cliffhanger ending in the first part made people curious about the upcoming part. However, the makers have not yet revealed its release date.

