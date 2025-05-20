Jr NTR's fee for War 2 shocks netizens, know how much Devara actor was paid for Hrithik Roshan starrer Spy thriller film War 2 is the most awaited film of this year, whose first glimpse was shared on Tuesday, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday. Let us tell you how much the actor is charging for this film.

New Delhi:

After 6 years, Yash Raj Films is all set to return with the sequel of War. South superstar Jr NTR is going to make his Bollywood debut with the spy thriller movie, War 2. Jr NTR, who always rocked the big screen as a hero, is now going to be seen as a villain and locking horns with Greek god Hrithik Roshan. Today, on 20 May, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, the makers have also released the teaser of War 2. In this one and a half minute teaser, Tarak and Hrithik Roshan have won the hearts of the people with their strong action and villainy.

Junior NTR's fee in War 2

You will be surprised to know that Junior NTR has earned a hefty amount for playing the villain in Aditya Chopra's War 2. He is among the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. In such a situation, he has also earned a hefty amount for his Bollywood debut. According to Koimoi's report, Junior NTR has charged Rs 60 crore for the big-budget film War 2. Earlier, it was being said that the actor is taking Rs 30 crore for this film, but now in the latest report, his fees are being said to be double. However, the makers have not yet officially acknowledged these numbers.

Tarak's fees has increased after RRR

Before Devara: Part 1, Junior NTR was seen in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR, in which he charged a hefty amount. It was being said that the actor had emptied the pockets of the makers by taking a fee of Rs 45 crore. Now for War 2, he has increased his fee by Rs 15 crore.

Upcoming Movie of Junior NTR

Apart from War 2, Junior NTR will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Devara: Part 2. Talking about War 2, it will be released in theatres on August 14 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kiara Advani has also played a pivotal role in the film.

