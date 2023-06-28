Jr NTR reacts to fan's mysterious death; demands investigation into the matter immediately

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jr NTR statement on fan's demise

A fan of RRR fame Jr NTR, Shyam, was found dead at his house in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema. He died under mysterious circumstances has left people shocked on the internet. His body was found on June 25 morning. Reportedly, police dubbed it a case of suicide by hanging. While reports claimed he died by suicide, his friends and family suspect foul play. However, Shyam’s death turned into a political issue after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged the involvement of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the incident. Now, Jr NTR paid tribute to his fan and urged the government to probe the case.

Jr NTR statement

Jr NTR has issued a statement urging an urgent probe into the matter. He said, "Shyam’s death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam’s family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately."

Former CM Chandra Babu Naidu's statement

Reacting to the statement, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu alleged the involvement of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members Shyam’s death case. "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, videos of Shyam hugging Jr NTR at a movie event went viral. Several people took to social media with the hashtag 'Want Justice For Shyam NTR'.

What police said

Reportedly, Konaseema P Sridhar said a 20-year-old man, Shyam, was found dead two days ago (June 25) in the morning, at his house in Konaseema district, adding that the death would have occurred between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25.

"The boy first cut his wrist with a blade, which was found in his pocket and has been seized. He then hung himself to death. The body was sent for post-mortem examination in which the ligation was clearly visible and the autopsy has shown that the death was due to hanging. The local inspector went to the spot and investigated the case. It's seen as a case of suicide by hanging and a case has been registered under Sector 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure."

"The body has been handed over to the parents and they have not objected to the investigation," he added.

