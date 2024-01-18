Jr. NTR may skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jr. NTR may skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony!

Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is being extended to everyone across the country. RRR star Jr NTR had also received an invitation to attend this grand event but seems like the actor will not be able to attend it. The Ram temple built in Ayodhya is going to be consecrated on January 22. Many big personalities, from the cricket world to Indian actors are going to participate in this mega event.

Till now many celebrities have been invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. RRR star Jr NTR had also received an invitation to attend this grand event, but the actor will not be able to attend it. According to a report in Pinkvilla, these days the actor is shooting for his next film Devara: Part 1, due to which he will not be able to be a part of the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Devara: Part 1 will be released on this day

Devara: Part 1 team is sticking to its release date of April 5, 2024. With only three months left for the release, it looks like Jr NTR and the team don't want to waste any time. This film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's Kannada debut as she is all set to romance Jr. NTR for the first time in the action thriller Devara: Part 1. The film is written and directed by Koratala Siva.

These superstars from South industry have received the invitation

Invitations to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony have been sent to several South Film Industry actors as well. Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Rishabh Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Yash, Dhanush, and Mohanlal have been presented with the invitation in the past few days.

Several Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacky Shroff, and Tiger Shroff amongst several others have also been presented with this invitation.

Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor romances 'robotic' Kriti Sanon